NCIS season 20: Is Sean Murray hinting at Michael Weatherly return?

Could Michael Weatherly be coming back to NCIS season 20 in some capacity? While nothing is confirmed, a post from Sean Murray makes us wonder if something might be in the works.

If you look below, you can see a photo shared from Sean’s Instagram of he and Michael from many years ago. Both of these actors were a part of the show for over a decade, and there’s been many signs pointing to the two actors remaining close over the years. Weatherly has always maintained some level of interest in going back, but his commitments to Bull rendered him unable to do so. Bull has now ended, so that does open up Weatherly’s schedule.

In an interview with Parade earlier this year, Murray suggested that a return for Weatherly could be possible, saying “I talk to Michael all the time, so we joke about that possibility sometimes.” None of this — throwback picture included — is a guarantee that CBS will be bring Tony DiNozzo back to the show, but the timing of this instagram post makes us feel like there is some smoke around this. Murray rarely posts on his instagram and when he does there feels like there’s weight behind what he’s posting. Then there’s the timing of it – we are only a few weeks out from the season 20 premiere which is a big milestone year. And NCIS could benefit from having him back following the departure of Mark Harmon.

We do also find it curious that the official NCIS Instagram commented on Murray’s Instagram post with the following:

For right now, we have our antenna up around the idea of a Tony return, even if he’s only back for a one-episode appearance or a small arc.

Do you think there’s a chance Michael Weatherly could return for NCIS season 20?

