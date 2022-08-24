Law & Order: SVU season 24: Showrunner on Kelli Giddish exit

Today, the news first came out that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after season 24, and it feels fair to say there are some heated reactions.

To the surprise of no one, there are a lot of people upset at the notion that the actress is leaving her longtime role of Amanda Rollins after more than a decade. Earlier today, we posted a story discussing the ambiguity around her exit. It may not appear as though it was her decision to leave, and nor does it seem like a creative one initiated by new showrunner David Graziano. In the comments of Giddish’s post announcing the news on Instagram, here is what the EP had to say in response to a fan:

You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.

It’s true that sometimes, departures are decided at the top-level and for a multitude of reasons. Sometimes they are financial, and that can be one of the most frustrating things as a fan. You want to live in a world where business is dictated by something not pertaining to dollars and cents, but reality can paint at times a very different picture.

All that can be said for certain right now is that you will see Kelli during season 24, but she won’t be around for all of it. Additional details are going to come out in due time.

