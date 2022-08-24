America’s Got Talent results show #3: Who advanced to the finale?

Tonight of course brought us the latest America’s Got Talent results show on NBC and with that, of course the potential for controversy. Who did America put through to the next round?

It’s true — we’re absolutely still upset that there are only two acts moving through to each one of these shows. Why couldn’t we have a semifinal? What was so hard about that? We’re only going to see the winner perform three times by the end of it — yes, we know this is how the British version does it. We don’t like it over there, either.

Based on the performances we saw last night and the early reaction, it felt entering the show tonight that this was really a battle between three different acts. Sara James, who closed the show and is Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, feels like a sure thing. Beyond that, we have ventriloquist Celia Muñoz and magician Nicolas Ribs. This is actually tough to call, since America in the past has embraced both of these kind of acts; yet, Celia may have a harder time since she doesn’t have a cute puppet.

The Top Five – We don’t think there are too many surprises in here. Sara, Celia, and Nicolas all advanced, and they were joined by Amanda Mammana and Hayden Kristal. Singers, comedians, and magicians are really the bread and butter of this show a lot of the time.

The Top Three – Amanda and Hayden were eliminated, and that left us with Celia, Nicolas, and Sara.

Who advanced?

In the end, it was Sara and Nicolas. This is where this format really suffers. We can’t argue against either one of them being worthy acts moving forward, but what Celia did was SO unique — there’s never been a ventriloquist quite like her in the history of this show.

Who did you think would advance entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent results?

