American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6: The ‘Facelift’ cast!

Want to know who is a part of American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 when it arrives on Hulu at midnight? We already know this installment is titled “Facelift.” Now, let’s celebrate who is a part of it.

First and foremost, let’s celebrate a legit legend in Judith Light being a part of this episode! Beyond being a part of the iconic Who’s the Boss, she has also worked with Ryan Murphy before on The Politician as well as American Crime Story. This is probably one of the things that facilitated her appearance here.

As for the rest of the main players, “Facelift” is going to feature Rebecca Dayan, who appeared in multiple episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature (the alien-centric “Death Valley” portion, to be specific). Meanwhile, you have Severance actress Britt Lower, Servant actor Todd Waring (who appeared briefly on Crime Story), and Cornelia Guest of Twin Peaks. Across the board, this episode has more accomplished performers and also ties to the greater Ryan Murphy universe than any other so far this season.

Does that mean that we’re going to have an awesome end product at the end of the road here? That remains to be seen, but it’s definitely something that we are excited to find out. This show is so unpredictable, largely because of the fact that each episode is its own thing. The tweet below does make us think that episode 6 is about in part plastic surgery, though the name probably indicated that in the first place.

Do you have an appointment with us? Better get in line. Episode 6 of FX’s American Horror Stories is streaming TOMORROW only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/exWEie9wQ6 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 24, 2022

