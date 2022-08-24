Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, filming window chatter

There are a couple of things worth discussing today in regards to Yellowjackets season 2, but let’s start with a simple question: Are you ready for filming?

While we’ve yet to see concrete evidence that cameras have started to roll in Vancouver, we know that much of the cast has already assembled and there is work being done behind the scenes. Everyone is preparing for what should be an exciting, dramatic next chapter of the story that (somehow) could prove to be even more ambitious than what we got in season 1. That is no tall order, but all parties involved could figure that out.

So just how long is filming going to take for the new season? Let’s say that it starts at the beginning of next week and lasts until early February — that’s a little over five months. In reality, it may be even shorter than that when you consider a likely break for the holidays thrown in there. Given that this show isn’t super-heavy on special effects, Showtime will be able to turn it around faster than some others out there. This is one of the reasons why a late February or March premiere date could be feasible, all things considered.

The biggest challenge for the cast and crew is probably going to come around December or January. Does filming in Canada that time of year sound altogether appealing to you? There’s probably a good reason why a difficult winter is going to be one of the main settings for at least the flashbacks. We’ve already seen some of that courtesy of what happened with Jackie.

