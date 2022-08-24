The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Sleepy Hollow alum joins

Isn’t it nice to have so much in the way of The Morning Show season 3 news as of late? This is a consequence of production starting up!

First, we had the news of Jon Hamm coming on board in a significant role; then, earlier this week we learned that Julianna Margulies is officially returning. It may not be some big surprise, but it was certainly welcome to hear. Now, we’ve learned that Sleepy Hollow alum Nicole Beharie is set for a big role, as well.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

According to a report from TVLine, Beharie’s character is that of Christina Hunter, described as “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show … Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.” (The Teacup, for those wondering, is another word for the anchor desk.)

We’re fully on board with getting Nicole on this show, regardless of whatever role she plays within the larger narrative. What The Morning Show has done a good job at so far is presenting the sort of work versus life personas that we’ve seen in various headlines depending the morning talk-show world. There’s always going to be material to mine here, and we hope that season 3 dives even deeper into workplace politics. For better or for worse, so much of season 2 was dominated by both the global health crisis and, eventually, what happened to Mitch. Season 3 is a fresh start, and we really do think that the creative team is viewing it in that sort of lens.

There is no firm premiere date for The Morning Show season 3 as of yet, but we remain hopeful that we could see it by spring or summer 2023. The ball will remain in the court of Apple TV+ as they determine what they want to do here.

What do you want to see when it comes to Nicole Beharie on The Morning Show season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







