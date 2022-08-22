The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: Julianna Margulies returning

While we don’t think this The Morning Show season 3 news will be a huge surprise to a ton of people out there, we are still happy to hear it.

According to a report coming in now per TVLine, the Apple TV+ drama is going to bring back Julianna Margulies as Laura in a recurring capacity moving forward. The one-time star of The Good Wife was an important part of season 2, especially when it came to watching her story play out with Bradley (Resse Witherspoon). There is certainly a lot of other story to be told here, and we will just have to wait and see what some of it looks like.

In general, it is our expectation that season 3 is going to thread the needle and try to balance out a number of different factors. You have, for starters, everything that is going on at the job itself, but then also Alex and Bradley’s lives away from it. The new season will tackle some current events and feature new challenges, and we hope that it manages to surprise us here and there along the way.

With production on season 3 kicking off this month, Apple is at least making it possible that there will be new episodes at some point in the spring or summer. If they want the show to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, it needs to premiere before the start of June. This may be reasonably important to them, given how successful the series has been in awards season so far. As a viewer, what matters to us mostly is that they take the time in order to deliver the best overall show that they can.

