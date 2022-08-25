American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7: The last before finale

Next week on Hulu, you are going to see American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 arrive — and there is reason to believe it will bring the chaos.

So where do we begin here? We suppose the best natural place is stating that this is the penultimate episode of the season — with there only being two episodes left, we better hope for plenty of scares and surprises along the way. The title for this installment is ‘Necro,” and there isn’t anything else known about it just yet. Then again, how much more do you really need to know here?

It probably shouldn’t surprise you but, for the time being, there is no official information about what’s coming in the form of a synopsis or anything else. FX and Hulu tend to be pretty coy, but we’re expecting something (based on the name alone) that has to do a lot with death. Expect a few twists along the way, especially since we’ve had those almost every episode this season. (We’re not expecting anything to carry into the finale, as each episode is more or less its own thing.

One thing we will note here is that “Necro” was written by Crystal Liu, who has plenty of experience working on the original show. Given that this is a standalone story, though, as opposed to a piece in a larger puzzle, she’s going to have a chance to put more of a creative stamp on things.

