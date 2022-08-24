America’s Got Talent: Nicolas Ribs brings stunning live performance

Nicolas Ribs came out on tonight’s America’s Got Talent with some really high expectations. We think he had an excellent audition! Beyond just that, though, the quality of magic this season is next-level. If you want to get that ticket to the live shows, you have to bring it perhaps more than ever before.

Suffice it to say, Nicolas did that with a performance tonight that is one of the best we’ve seen for a magic act in quite some time. He’s also another reminder of how talent is the language of the world in so many ways — his English is far from spectacular, but he communicates through his work. He can do stunning things using technology and training, and that is 100% what we saw tonight.

We don’t have to sit here and pontificate as to whether or not Nicolas has what it takes to win the whole shoe; obviously, he does. Beyond just that, we’ve already seen multiple magic acts win! This is the sort of thing that plays extremely well in Vegas, so we don’t really think that the show has any problem with this sort of act doing really well on their stage. The biggest thing that Nicolas will have to figure out if he advances is how to, somehow, take things to the next level. That is not going to be easy based on everything that we’ve seen so far.

We’ve already seen a magician move on to the next round of the competition — who is to say that another won’t make it? The biggest issue to worry about right now is simply that only two acts are moving on.

If you haven’t seen the performance yet, watch it below!

