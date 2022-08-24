Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

While we all collectively wait for a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at Netflix, there is definitely a lot to consider! That includes our main topic today, which is all about the best possible scenarios for period drama from Shondaland.

We already know that a big part of season 3 is going to be focused on Penelope Featherington in a way that we haven’t seen before, and some of the central themes from the past two go-arounds will very much remain here. This is a show about love, but also pressures of the time period, identity, and political upheaval. There is often so much more going on than anyone is aware of when you look at things on the surface.

Production for season 3 has already kicked off, and we’re sure that Netflix is trying to make this as much of a pseudo-annual event as possible. Given that season 2 premiered in the spring, it probably is the show’s best hope that season 3 launches in a similar timeframe … right?

We’d love to get excited about the show coming back in March, but that probably is a little too ambitious for a show like this that requires all episodes to be available at once. For right now, our optimistic hope is that new episodes could launch in April or May, which wouldn’t be that bad of a hiatus compared to a lot of other Netflix shows.

When will Netflix reveal more?

Winter seems to be the best time-frame to expect some more information, whether it be at the end of this or in January or February. Some of it may also depend on when the series ultimately premieres, since Netflix won’t want to give too much away in the early going.

