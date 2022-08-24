America’s Got Talent: Amanda Mammana is ‘Worth Fighting For’

Tonight marked the third America’s Got Talent live show, and of course there were a lot of strong acts vying to move on. Would Amanda Mammana end up being one of them?

There is no denying that Amanda has an immense talent as a singer. Despite struggling with a speech impediment, she’s realized that she doesn’t have the same issue when she sings. She’s bold! We’d say that even more so with her decision to perform another original song. She didn’t specify what the title of this song was, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it called either “It’s All Worth Fighting For” or just “Worth Fighting For.” It’s an emotional song about perseverance, so we think it’s going to resonate with a lot of people out there.

The judges gave Amanda applause, but there was no standing ovation at the end? That was a little surprising, especially since all of the feedback was positive from them. She is worth fighting for when it comes to the audience vote, and we just have to wait and see what happens come tomorrow. She does have a major obstacle in her performance slot — acts who go later on in the show always tend to have an inherent advantage.

The other problem she faces is pretty darn simple: Only two acts are moving on to the next round! We’ve documented already just how cruel this twist feels in a lot of ways, given that there are a lot of great acts who aren’t going to get that opportunity. Even if the eight eliminated acts from a given show probably would not win, they still deserved a chance to go out there and shine, right? We at least like to think so.

