Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Counting down the weeks

How many weeks away in the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere? As we await more news from Apple TV+, this feels like the right time for this sort of exercise.

Before we dive deep into this piece, there are a handful of things to be considered here first. Take, for example, the idea that season 3 is supposedly coming out this fall — that has been the claim for most of the year. Unless that changes, we still have to believe that.

Beyond this, most streaming services tend to announce start dates at least a month and a half, if not two months, before the show comes back on the air. We don’t believe that Apple is going to kick the series off at some point in December, right in the midst of the holiday season. There’s no inherent value in that when you get swallowed up more by other things!

With this being considered, right now it feels fair to estimate that we are between six and ten weeks away from the Jason Sudeikis coming back, with the former only being true if we get more news almost immediately. The ten-week mark puts us in early November, which feels very much like a suitable time: You can take command of that season in a really big way, and also get some good momentum going before we even get around to the holidays.

Now, we should go ahead and note that Apple has already shattered some of our expectations for this season, whether it be the long production window or how long they’ve taken to make an announcement. We’d felt for a long time that an early October start was an idea to believe in but now, that’s feeling increasingly unlikely.

Is Ted Lasso 100% worth the wait? Absolutely, but we absolutely still want the wait to be over as soon as possible.

What do you think we could be seeing when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 and a premiere date?

