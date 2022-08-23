YOU season 4 premiere date talk: The London effect

As we start to approach the fall, we are hopeful that a YOU season 4 premiere date is right around the corner. Why wouldn’t we be? We know there’s a lot to be curious about as Joe Goldberg moves to the UK, and more than likely a series of dark twists and turns are brought along with him.

At present, it’s safe to bet that Joe is still infatuated by Marienne, who he first met back in season 3. However, this is a show where Joe never seems to be happy no matter where he goes. Even when he thinks he gets what he wants, he doesn’t because the person he wants to be is an illusion. When someone saw him for who he really was and accepted it, he was quick to recoil.

Of course, Netflix still isn’t confirming a premiere date for this season yet, but we do think that it is coming reasonably soon. After all, filming has been going on for a while, and the streaming service does need more programming for the end of the year. Expect some sort of news in the coming months.

Speaking on the subject of this show per Deadline, here is some of what Netflix’s head of drama Jinny Howe had to say:

“I think what’s really exciting about that show is audiences are so invested in Joe (Penn Badgley) that they will follow him wherever he goes. I think the creators do a great job in making every season feel true to the original but also reinventing so it is very exciting for us to see Joe playing in a different sandbox. It’s not going to disappoint, and I think we really are looking to deliver on on being in the UK, being in London in a way that will feel fresh.”

The freshness is a key part of the equation here. After all, how long can YOU work when every season is Joe obsessing over different women? How long can a person like that really be free?

