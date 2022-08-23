Leonardo season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A fresh start?

Are you ready to see Leonardo season 1 episode 3 on The CW next week? We’re curious to see how this series fares. It does actually have some big names on board in Poldark alum Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore, who made this on a break from The Good Doctor. It is not necessarily flanked by a ton of promotion, but long-term this could represent more of the programming the network is trying to court under new ownership. We’re not so much talking about acquisitions here but instead, shows geared towards slightly older viewers.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

So how will the creative team make Leonardo di Vinci’s story compelling from here on out? Entering episode 3, we’re going to see the title character working to figure out where he stands in the city of Milan. New challenges await, but also new opportunities.

For a little bit more, go ahead and check out the full Leonardo season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

LEONARDO FINDS HIMSELF QUESTIONING THE MORAL COMPASS OF THOSE AROUND HIM – Seeking a new career, Leonardo (Aidan Turner) ventures to the city of Milan with a determination to claim an offer of patronage from the Duke Regent, Ludovico Sforza. When the reality of the situation turns out to be less appealing and he is assigned to produce a big theatrical entertainment instead of a painting, a newfound relationship helps liberate Leonardo’s imagination, allowing him to see his opportunity in a new light. With his presence in the city causing conflict for another, a moment of graveness puts Leonardo’s skill to the ultimate test, leaving him questioning the moral compass of those around him. Freddie Highmore, Matilda De Angelis, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#103). Original airdate 8/30/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We certainly do wonder what a show like this could do with some more promotion behind it, one where viewers outside of the network were aware that it was airing. Of course, period dramas are not for everyone, but there is some good stuff being brought to the table here.

What do you most want to see from Leonardo season 1 episode 3 when it airs on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







