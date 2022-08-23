Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: The big Poppy reveal

Who was Poppy a.k.a. Becky Butler really on the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale? Tuesday’s big episode gave us a lot of information. She faked her own death in Oklahoma to start a new life and in doing so, she got caught up in the idea of becoming something more. She had the dream of someday being a big podcaster herself, and thought that eventually, she could use Cinda Canning to make that happen. She even tried to use Detective Kreps!

In the end, Becky was a little too sloppy with her murder of Bunny, and then also framing the trio — people who would clearly look into what actually happened. We got a LOT of information about why she did what she did in the finale, but of course we still have questions.

What does Adina Verson, who played the murderer, have to say about her? Speaking to TVLine, here is what she had to say:

I’m a big proponent of empathy. I don’t believe that true villains exist, but it is weird to humanize a [killer]. What Poppy does is horrific. I generally don’t condone of murder, but I think it’s important in life to know that even if somebody has done something unforgivable, that doesn’t mean that they are one-hundred percent a terrible human being. They probably became that way because of something tragic. Poppy had big aspirations and her hubris got the best of her. When you’re leading a secret life, I think it’s easy to feel like your actions don’t matter, or that you don’t have to live up to the same moral code. It’s horrific that she stabbed this older woman eight times, and she will likely be in prison for the rest of her life. But I’m curious how prison will be for her — if she’ll go totally cuckoo or become a nun.

There is always a chance we see Poppy again, given that we saw Jan a little earlier on in the season. For now, though, everyone moves forward and the mystery of Bunny’s murder is officially resolved. Still, doing this over a painting or a podcast does feel a little too rash…

