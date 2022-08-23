Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Targeting Michael? (day 49)

Welcome to the morning of day 49 within the Big Brother 24 game! There are a few new game-related subjects to dive into this morning but, unfortunately, none of them pertain to Dyre Fest or the players taking part in that.

Once again, there is no official update on whether or not Terrance used the Power of Veto, or if Joseph and Turner remain on the block. We’ll get a better answer to that tomorrow night if the feeds don’t return, and we’re starting to doubt that they will. There are already a ton of conspiracy theories out there, from a fear of more wall yellers to the idea that Dyre Fest was actually moved out of the backyard entirely.

For now, let’s talk more about things inside at Big Brochella. Michael, Taylor, Brittany, and Monte have all discussed to some degree letting Jasmine know that she will be evicted in advance, as she’s been reasonably nice to them this week and they’ve all had a good time with each other. Michael also doesn’t want it to look like he’s scared to target Monte, and being upfront with her would help to ensure that this doesn’t happen. It would also indicate to her, sad as it may seem, that she was chosen for Big Brochella specifically to be evicted later.

Later on in the night, we did hear a conversation between Taylor and Monte where they discussed the idea of targeting Michael down the road. Monte has said in the past that he wanted to do it at final five, but it does sound like he is a little more open to other ideas. Michael has won a lot of comps at this point, including some he didn’t need to win.

We should also note that Michael has wondered if it is better to go to the end with Terrance over Taylor from a comp wins perspective, but it doesn’t sound like he’s 100% decided on that. We attribute some of these scenario discussions to players just being bored after being in the house for so long.

