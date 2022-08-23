Only Murders in the Building season 3: Who killed Paul Rudd?!

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3, we are set up now with a new and rather glorious mystery: Who killed Ben? Paul Rudd made a cameo at the end of the season 2 finale as the aforementioned character, a star of a new play Oliver was directing.

However, by the end of the episode, Ben collapsed on the stage. We have our first murder taking place out of the Arconia!

There are a couple of big things to remember here about this ending. First of all, it took place a year after everything in season 2, so all of these characters were clearly in a slightly different place. Oliver had gotten a call about this gig, and this was meant to skyrocket his career.

Also, it’s clear that Charles and Ben did not like each other, at all. Charles seemed to know about something related to Ben and a mystery woman, and we wonder if that could make him a suspect. This is an interesting case in that it could significantly expand the world of the show! Our fear, however, is that going outside of the building could also mean seeing less of the beloved characters from the first two seasons.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and hope that Paul Rudd does return for at least an episode or two next season, even if Ben is dead. We need more backstory on this guy, and why so many people would want him dead beyond his fairly unlikable attitude. There’s almost certainly more here, right?

