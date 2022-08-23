The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby and Rachel’s overnight dates

The Bachelorette is inching ever closer to the finale, and of course that means big things for Gabby and Rachel moving forward. Overnight dates are around the corner, and this is one of the last important steps before we get around to the finale!

We’ll admit that moving into the next part of the competition, we’re more grateful to have two leads than at any other point. While every now and then there are a few moments of drama with fantasy suites, the majority of time they are dull and pretty slowly-paced. This at least ensures there is more content almost regardless of what happens. There’s even still a hometown date with Aven that has be shown!

The biggest thing that we can say about any previews for episode 8 and beyond is pretty simple: Don’t believe everything you see. At this point we tend to think that this franchise is as shrewd as shrewd can be when it comes to giving you precisely what they want for you to see. They still have a way of surprising you and by and large, we do find that to be fun.

Beyond overnights, what else is there? Well, for starters, you are going to have a chance to see the return of an institution in The Men Tell All. Is this special ever actually good? Well, maybe there’s a few fun minutes in the midst of all the drama and the rehashing … and most of those fun minutes come via the bloopers. We think that, in general, the biggest point of this show is to just give the guys a chance to audition for something more within this franchise. Maybe that means being a lead — or, maybe that means heading over to Bachelor in Paradise.

