The Bachelorette: Patrick Warburton on hometown date cameo

We know that there are a lot of questions out there entering tonight’s The Bachelorette – hometown dates episode, but let’s start with the obvious. Why is Patrick Warburton turning up over the course of this episode?

Over the past few days, there’s been plenty of chatter on social media all about why the former Seinfeld / Rules of Engagement actor would be at a hometown date. After all, this show does tend to trick you with some of its corniness and “twists.”

Yet, this is no crazy twist — the actor is very much the uncle of Zach Shallcross, who is pictured above. We suppose that he didn’t have to turn up at some point on the date, but he wanted to be there for the moment! It’s kinda sweet, and we’re sure that it will totally take people out of the moment for a second.

Just in case you want to hear Patrick discuss his appearance tonight himself, just look at what he wrote on Twitter below! We love that he didn’t give a single reason, and rather a list that you’ll have to decipher through on your own. It’s still quite funny that this is not the first time a famous person has been invoked on hometown dates; Cassie Randolph from Colton’s season has a famous actress for a sister. Meanwhile, back during JoJo Fletcher’s season the show made a huge deal out of Jordan Rodgers’ famous brother Aaron not being at their hometown date. There’s a lot going on there, way more than we have time to dive into within this piece.

For now, let’s just hope that Warburton’s appearance is of the funny persuasion, but that he also adds something to the show at the same exact time.

I’m being asked “why are you on The Batchelorette ?” It’s my favorite show? I’m addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow?

Or…all of the above?

Or…Zach is my nephew?

Or…all of the above? — patrick warburton (@paddywarbucks) August 16, 2022

