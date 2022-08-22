House of the Dragon premiere sets HBO ratings records

While we don’t think this will come as a surprise, it is still exciting to hear: House of the Dragon has shattered some viewership records.

What sort of good news can we present at the moment? Well, last night’s episode drew, across linear airings and on HBO Max, almost ten million viewers (per Deadline). This marks the biggest audience ever for the network when it comes to a new series.

Of course, the ratings for the premiere are still a good bit behind what we saw for the end of Game of Thrones, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. When you think about just how polarizing the end of that show was, we get the feeling that some viewers will take their time before coming back around to the new product. They will want to know that this is something that they can really dive into and enjoy but, in general, close to ten million is an incredible start.

What do we take away from this? For starters, a season 2 renewal for this show will be imminent, and it may make HBO more bullish about some other potential properties in this universe. For starters, we know that there are some discussions about a Jon Snow sequel starring Kit Harington, though that has never been confirmed at the network. We’re all just in a waiting game to see if that actually happens.

