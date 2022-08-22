Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Something epic on the way?

Ted Lasso season 3 remains a great oasis on the horizon; but will it turn out to be a mirage? The answer is no, but it sure feels that way sometimes. We’ve known about production for the latest batch of episodes for a good half a year now. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen and read a near-constant streaming of interviews since the start of June amidst Apple’s extensive Emmy campaign. So much has been said about the show and yet, so little has been said on one of the big questions: When it is actually going to premiere.

So what can we say about that right now? Well, Apple is keeping their cards close, but the longer we go into the summer, the more we’re starting to think that this isn’t going to be some slow stream of information. They are most likely going to reveal a lot about season 3 at once, including a premiere date, a teaser/trailer, and a key art hyping up what is coming up next. If you’re going to generate buzz, why not blow up the internet as much as possible.

On some level, we can speculate as to what will be featured in this trailer. More than likely, this new season will revolve around Ted and the entire AFC Richmond team doing their best to find their footing after being back in the Premier League. While they’ve made it back to that level, they are also still an underdog against extremely successful clubs. One of them, in fact, will be West Ham, which is managed by none other than former assistant coach Nate Shelley. He is one of the principal adversaries now, but will there be a redemption for him?

If the plan really is to premiere the show in the fall (which has been discussed quite a bit over the past couple of months), then we anticipate all of this info coming out soon. Otherwise, they are really going to be pushing things to the last minute!

