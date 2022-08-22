A Million Little Things season 5 reportedly will be final season

The rumors have been out there for a good while now, and it’s looking as though A Million Little Things season 5 will be the end.

According to a new report coming in here via TVLine, the drama (premiering at midseason) is preparing for what will be its swan song, but rest assured — there will be a proper ending to the story. This decision was apparently made mutually by showrunner DJ Nash, the network, and studio ABC Signature. Doing it this way allows for there to be proper time to tie together all loose ends, as opposed to the show ending on some terrible cliffhanger that leaves us all tearing up. (In the end, we get enough tearing up watching the show itself.)

A Million Little Things season 5 was not a sure thing to begin with — the ratings for season 4 were lower than past iterations, and all signs suggest that a renewal was a last-minute decision by ABC. There was a chance the series would not have made it to a season 6 even if this decision was not made at this time.

So what sort of ending are we hoping for here? By and large, a hopeful one. It’s important to remember that much of this series was built on a significant death. Because of that, the last thing we want to see if for it to end in a relatively similar way. Here’s to hoping that we get a chance to see a few more interesting developments that teeter in a positive direction. We know that Gary’s cancer is back and he is preparing for the worst. However, that doesn’t mean that the worst will actually happen. We’re crossing our fingers…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

