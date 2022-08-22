Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, behind-the-scenes chatter

There is so much good stuff to discuss when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 — so where do we even begin?

We suppose the best thing to do for starters here is note that production is starting to gear up on the latest batch of episodes. We’ve been waiting for this for a LONG time. Even though we heard some time ago that filming was starting off this month, we’d hope that it was a little more in the early going. That has turned out to not be the case. (At least in the interim we’ve gotten some great casting news — have you heard the latest about Elijah Wood?)

Today, there is also the news that co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (who showrun the series alongside Jonathan Lisco) have signed a new overall deal to continue at Showtime’s parent company Paramount Global. They will continue to hold onto their title, while also developing other projects at the network. Here is what the two, who are also married in real life, had to say in a statement per THR:

“We are beyond grateful for Showtime’s partnership, advocacy and vision throughout this whole process. David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning … We couldn’t imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz.”

All of this, plus some recent Emmy nominations, help to set the stage for a season 2 premiere that should come in February 2023, at the latest. It could be slightly later than this, but we tend to imagine it will be back at the latest by early spring.

