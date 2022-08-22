Magnum PI season 5: A promotional case for January premiere

At this point next month, hopefully we’re going to be celebrating that Magnum PI season 5 is back in production! We know that there is a LOT we are looking forward to right now when it comes to the show and the future.

Of course, one of the big question marks out there in general relates to when the show could be back, and time and time again we find ourselves circling a possible start date in January. Obviously, it makes a lot of sense as someone who is impatient and just wants the cast and crew back on-screen. Beyond that, though, it also makes sense from a promotional standpoint.

In the past, we’ve mentioned that ratings-wise, shows in January tend to premiere much better than ones starting in March, as there are simply more eyeballs around and with warmer weather, more and more people tend to flock outside. It only makes sense to take advantage of the audience for however long you have them.

There is another wrinkle to this that we hadn’t thought about before now, and it is the significant cross-promotional opportunities that come from airing in January. Why is that? Football. We’ve seen comments in the past about whether the Jay Hernandez series could premiere after the Super Bowl next year, and unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. The big game is on Fox this year, and NBC is not currently set to broadcast either the NFC or AFC Championship games. Those are all big lead-ins. It is possible you could premiere Magnum PI after an earlier playoff game and try to take advantage of a huge audience that is there, and we certainly wouldn’t think of that as a bad idea.

If you don’t premiere the show following an NFL match, at least you can use those games as promotion. Basically, if you’re NBC and you went through all the effort to revive the show, shouldn’t you want to give it the best opportunity to succeed? January does that.

As for why the show isn’t coming back in the fall, it’s just not on the NBC schedule. It’s not feasible with production not starting until the middle of next month.

