Why did Jordan Elsass leave Superman & Lois, Jonathan Kent?

Why did Jordan Elsass leaving Superman & Lois, and his role of Jonathan Kent prior to the start of season 3? We know the news recently took a lot of people by surprise. It also seemed to be stunning for a lot of people working on the CW show itself.

Well, we are starting to get a little more information about the decision, and the reasoning behind it is rather understandable. In a new message on Cameo (per TVLine), the actor indicates that he chose to leave for mental health related reasons; not only that, but he may be moving away from acting altogether:

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show … It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.

“I need some time to myself … I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

It has already been confirmed that Superman & Lois will recast the role of Jonathan, which they may be doing here up to the last minute. As for why producers are going this route, it likely has to do with so many episodes already being written and then not wanting to change the story that is already in place.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

This could be a tough transition for many fans, but it will get easier over time. The most important this is that Elsass does take care of himself and prioritize that first; working on television is often not easy, especially during the global health crisis. Superman & Lois is also a show that films far away from many cast members’ homes, and that does throw another variable on top of everything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois now

What do you think we’re going to see from Jonathan moving into Superman & Lois season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







