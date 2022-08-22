In the Dark season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Last before series finale

As you prepare for In the Dark season 4 episode 12, there are a handful of things to note — so where in the world do we start? We suppose the first thing to note is that “Going Up” is the last episode before the series finale. What happens here will directly carry over into that, and this story will define the show’s overall endgame.

Before we go any further here, go ahead and check out the synopsis — it paints a pretty interesting picture when it comes to Murphy’s endgame:

ONE LAST TIME – Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple. Meanwhile, Josh concocts his own plan and inserts himself in the middle of everything. Malakai directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Jeannine Renshaw (#411). Original airdate 08/29/2022.

Here is where you should be concerned at the moment. This is one of those episodes that could create an avalanche of problems. If Murphy actually thinks that things are going well for her and she has it all figured out, something is going to pop in and remind her that she doesn’t. That’s just the natural way of things when it comes to a show like this.

If you don’t believe us, the series finale synopsis below hints that some shocking things are around the corner, and some of these characters will be left to deal with the aftermath:

SERIES FINALE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#412). Original airdate 09/05/2022.

