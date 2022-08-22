Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 12: Last before finale

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 12, and we have a good feeling things are going to be big. This story, titled “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” is the final one before the series finale. Whatever happens here with Liz, Max, and all of the other characters is going to carry over directly into that final story. We are preparing for an endgame that is certainly dramatic, and one where there are a few more twists and turns around every corner.

Want to get some more insight on what lies ahead here? Well, let’s go ahead and share the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 12 synopsis:

FIND A WAY- Liz (Jeanine Mason) is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max (Nathan Dean) agrees to join Isobel (Lily Cowles) on a mission to save Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres). The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by John Hyams and written by Jenny Phillips & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#412). Original airdate 8/29/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that we can’t shake entering this episode is that this could be one of the darkest, most chaotic installments of the series so far. There are a ton of shows these days that tend to deliver their biggest shockers in the penultimate episode of the season/series and with that, they give the finale some space in order to better deal with the aftermath. Don’t be remotely surprised if this is what happens here.

