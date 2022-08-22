Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: Preview hints at release

For everyone out there excited to get some Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date news, we’re another step closer!

If you look below, you can see the HBO Max original as one of many shows spotlighted. Series that are premiering in the new year are hyped up as such and with this one, there is no indication of that. Go ahead and take that as further confirmation that you will dive more into this world later this year.

Of course, for those of you who have been following the world of Gossip Girl closely these past several months, none of this will come as all that much of a surprise. Production on the series wrapped earlier this year in New York, and there was some additional stuff shot overseas. (We don’t want to give away too much, just in case it is tied somewhat to the story.)

So given that we don’t have an actual premiere yet, when could we theoretically see the show back. The safest bet that we can make right now is that at some point this fall, you’ll be able to dive back into the story. We’ve already seen a teaser that strongly suggests that a legacy character in Georgina Sparks is going to be coming on board moving forward and with that, we’re mostly just left to wonder whoever else could be out there.

Whenever the premiere date is officially confirmed, it makes all the sense in the world that we’re going to get some other info — including a trailer with a LOT of other footage. In general, there is so much to be excited about within this world! We just hope you’re prepared for it all.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gossip Girl season 2, let alone some other great HBO Max shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

