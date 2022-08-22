Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: Who is the killer?

Who killed Bunny? There are a handful of questions we’re left to wonder entering the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale, which less less than 24 hours away! Of course, this one remains the most prominent. Bunny Folger’s death is the cornerstone of this season and as time goes on, we’ve had a chance to learn about a few new wrinkles and twists.

Where we are now is basically a position where the suspect list has shortened dramatically and we’re left with a few people. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and list off the people most worthy of having a magnifying glass over them.

Cinda Canning – This is the obvious one at the moment. All evidence suggests that she’s the killer but at the same time, it almost feels a little too easy to cast her in this role. Doesn’t it feel to anyone else like the truth is a little bit more complicated?

Poppy – We know that she is really Becky Butler, who disappeared from Oklahoma and was the suspect of Cinda’s podcast prior to the case of Tim Kono. She may be capable of more than we know.

Detective Kreps – Could he have killed for Cinda? We wouldn’t rule it out, largely because we’re talking about a guy whose judgment could be clouded. Yet, we also think that he could be smarter than this.

Uma – The aforementioned three characters may need someone on the inside, right? She has been suspiciously MIA from the past few episodes.

Jared – The same goes for Nina’s husband, who did have a financial incentive for Bunny being dead. Someone had to help Cinda and company understand the Arconia, and he may have done the killing on their behalf.

Rose Cooper – Is it unlikely? Sure, but that painting has to factor into all this somehow.

Who do you think killed Bunny on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

