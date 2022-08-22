House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2: Viserys’ big decision

As we prepare ourselves for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 on HBO this coming weekend, one thing feels abundantly clear: The focus of the story.

At the end of last night’s episode, we saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) make the huge decision to make Rhaenyra Targaryen, his daughter, the heir to the throne over his brother Daemon. This was a huge decision that could carry with it massive ramifications for the future of King’s Landing and beyond.

With that said, this is also one that the King did not make lightly. Viserys is already showing himself to be a far more reasoned ruler than most of them we saw on Game of Thrones over the years. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Considine had to say about the decision, which sets the stage for almost everything else:

“He absolutely understands that Daemon cannot be king and that’s it … He does not have the temperament. Daemon would burn everything. He’s way too volatile. ‘My next real choice is my daughter and I’m taking a big gamble because she’s female. But I trust that there’s something inside of her, that she has the best of her mother,’ who was the love of Viserys’ life. He feels instinctively that he can entrust her and that she would listen enough to understand what it takes to be a ruler of that kingdom. It’s almost like giving your kid a burden and knowing that on the surface looks like a gift but that it’s a curse. It’s like I’m giving you something that is gonna be the most difficult thing you are ever going have to do in your life. I’m burdening you with all this shit. She’s the only one that he believes in and can trust. I don’t think it’s particularly political and I don’t think it’s to snub Daemon, I just think he believes she’s the one.”

In episode 2, we’re hoping to see even more of Daemon’s reaction, let alone the surrounding kingdoms. This series has made a conscious decision to start small, and that could prove valuable in establishing how they expand outward the rest of the season.

