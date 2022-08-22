House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2: After that premiere…

After the huge premiere on HBO this weekend, it makes sense to want to know more about House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2. How will the producers follow up what we just saw?

Well, we do think at this point that we have a good sense of what makes this show stand out from Game of Thrones. When you think about the original show, it was sprawling and epic in every sense of the word. We saw multiple houses, kingdoms, and more characters than we could count. Here, the story is centered almost entirely on House Targeryan a good two centuries before the main events of the flagship show. This is an intimate story in a way, but also one that still has plenty of violence and drama.

Rather than play around with a million locations and characters, it feels clear already that House of the Dragon will be more focused on playing with time. There is a good bit of ground to cover for this family, at least with the main characters we’ve already come to love. Rhaenyra Targaryen is going to be a focal character through this story, and we’ll see how she struggles with who she wants to be within the world of this family. She may not be a male heir, but she has shown already just how much she has to offer.

