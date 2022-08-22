Succession season 4 premiere date: HBO teases 2023 start (video)

We don’t think it’s been much of a secret that a Succession season 4 premiere date was coming at some point in 2023. We just hadn’t seen much in the way of official confirmation until now.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see via a new video confirmation that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is going to be coming back in the new year, and not at any point before the holiday season. Given that production first kicked off at the end of last year, it does feel as though a late 2022 start was a little bit too ambitious.

Take a look at our review now for the Succession season 3 finale! If you look below, you can see everything we have to say about what happened. Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates…

What we do know at present is the simple fact that Succession will be out before June, and we imagine that HBO is going to do all it can to position the show right in the perfect Emmy window. While we know that season 4 can be at times when a lot of series start to lose their momentum, we don’t get the sense that this will 100% be the case here.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

We do think there’s potential for Succession to keep going strong, and hopefully deliver a lot of great twists and turns. After all, consider how season 3 ended! For the first time, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy are completely in the wind and separated from their father. What are they going to be doing from here?

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of official premiere date once we get around to the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you want to see on Succession season 4 when it premieres in 2023?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The Last of Us, The Idol, Succession, The White Lotus, The White House Plumbers, Industry, and so much more are coming soon to @hbomax.⁰ Now this is my kind of dream. pic.twitter.com/LDuJSiAFSv — HBO (@HBO) August 21, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







