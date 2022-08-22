The Last of Us teaser: HBO confirms 2023 premiere date

As we get closer to The Last of Us premiering on HBO, the network is finally starting to reveal a little bit more about what’s ahead!

If you look to the end of the video below, you can get what is the most substantial peek we’ve gotten so far of what lies ahead. Within this, you can see a quick look at Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the two central characters of the video-game adaptation.

Judging from its placement in the promo below and also it airing the same day as the House of the Dragon premiere, we’ve got a good sense of how important HBO thinks this show is. This is absolutely a big shift from how mainstream networks tend to view video-game adaptations, but The Last of Us is no ordinary video game. It is considered to be one of the best stories that we’ve gotten in the medium in quite some time, but adapting it to TV is not going to be easy.

One other reason to have some hope for this show? The presence of Neil Druckmann, a key voice behind the game, behind the scenes as an executive producer. He is being joined by Craig Zadan, the writer behind the sensational Chernobyl. If there is someone who knows a thing or two about a post-apocalyptic world, this is the guy.

Of course, HBO also confirms in this teaser that The Last of Us will be back next year, but that shouldn’t be thought of as a surprise. That information has been out there for a little while, and it does feel like the show is going to be back earlier in the year as opposed to later on down the road. Filming, after all, has already concluded, and it’s a matter now of delivering the perfect finished product.

