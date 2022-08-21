Criminal Minds season 16: More Joe Mantegna news!

Just in case you were eager to get more Criminal Minds season 16 news today, we’ve got it courtesy of Joe Mantegna himself!

In a recent post on Instagram (see below), the actor does his part to hype up the return of the show to Paramount+ — not only that, but he mentions that he is getting back in the director’s chair once more! He has helmed episodes in the past, as have some other cast members over the years. One of the things that has long been so great about this show is that there is a constant sense of collaboration. Everyone who is on board the show loves it and because of that, they all find multiple ways to be involved.

Be sure to watch our review now for the Criminal Minds season 15 finale! There is a lot we get into below on the end of the CBS iteration of the show. Once you check it out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV updates.

It’s been great to get these little teases from Joe and some other cast members, especially since it feels clear that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see the program back on the streaming service. As of right now, we’re hoping for an early 2023 launch, and we also hope that we could hear more about some other story scoop or recurring cast members in the near future. Given that Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler are not taking part in the revival, we tend to think that the BAU is going to need at least one new member. Of course, it won’t be easy for that person to step into anyone’s shoes, so we hope that they just bring their own energy to the proceedings.

If you want to catch up or refresh yourself on past seasons, remember that the whole series is over on Paramount+. Not only that, but the first ten seasons are back on Netflix. Read more on that here!

What do you want to see from Joe Mantegna on Criminal Minds season 16?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Mantegna (@joemantegna)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







