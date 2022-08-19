Criminal Minds season 16 gets a surprising boost in advance; how?

Everyone out there excited to see Criminal Minds season 16 knows that, more than likely, they’re not alone. This show is enormously popular not just in America, but all over the world. There’s a reason why Paramount+ wanted to revive it!

The news that we have to report on today, though, actually revolves more around Netflix than anything going on at the aforementioned service. According to a report from TVLine, the first ten seasons of the show are back for your streaming pleasure at Netflix after being briefly removed.

So what is going on here? Well, for starters, Criminal Minds is one of the most-popular streaming shows out there, at least when we’re talking about non-exclusive acquired programming. For whatever reason, the BAU’s various adventures have had a tremendous amount of staying power over the years; despite the show itself being rather dark, there’s still a comfort factor with it.

As for why ABC Studios and/or Paramount would want these episodes on Netflix in addition to Paramount+, we see it coming down to two simple things. First and foremost, nobody can ignore the large amounts of money that the show brings in through these deals. Also, this is a way to get people hooked early so that potentially, they could subscribe to Paramount+ down the road for season 16. There is no premiere date for the revival season yet, but our hope is that it could be out there in early 2023. (To read more on that, all you have to do is visit the link here.)

Overall, this seems to be a win-win for all parties involved, and we can’t wait to see what the producers decide to throw in the direction of the BAU next…

Do you think that Criminal Minds season 16 is going to be an enormous success?

Do you think that Criminal Minds season 16 is going to be an enormous success?

