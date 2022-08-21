Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The Dyre fest mystery (day 47)

What is going on within the Big Brother 24 house? There are a lot of questions still to be asked, especially when comes to the Dyre Fest part of the equation.

Earlier today, the live feeds came back up for the first time after a long outage, one brought on by reports of a wall yeller overnight. However, in the time they’ve been back we’ve seen nothing other than what is happening inside. Big Brochella has been the spotlight more than Dyre Fest outdoors, and that’s probably to keep people from wanting to shout some more from a megaphone.

So what is going on out there? We’ve heard houseguests inside mention Joseph laughing, and also that there may be music out there — that’s all we know. What will be curious is seeing if the show edits in music to the Wednesday episode as a result of this twist, and claims that somehow it’s a “part of it” for people outdoors. In reality, this just feels like a way to keep wall yellers from being heard.

We’d love to learn that Joseph and Turner (who are on the block thanks to Head of Household Terrance) are actually making a real push to save themselves and get Kyle nominated as a replacement, but that feels unlikely. Remember, we have no proof that they are even aware Kyle is throwing them under the bus…

As for indoors

There is no evidence at the moment that HoH Michael is shifting his target from Jasmine to Monte, even with there being gossip that Monte wants Michael out at the final five. It’s beneficial for him at this point that the target stays the same, mostly because he doesn’t know what is happening outside. Sometimes, it’s just better to be safe.

