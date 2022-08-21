The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: What lies before it?

We’re love for there to be an announcement on The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future. As for whether or not we’ll get it, that’s an entirely different story. We know that the period drama has been in production as of this month, and we do think they have to be closing in on the end of it very soon.

So what is holding the Julian Fellowes drama back? Is anything? We do think there are a couple of roadblocks that may be in the way of it premiering soon. The first one is not only just wrapping up production, but also ensuring that all of the episodes are properly edited and ready to go. While this series may not need the amount of post-production time as a show like The Boys or House of the Dragon, there is some work that still needs to be done.

The other is everything else that HBO has set up on Monday nights, given that they have started to really develop something on the night with a lot of programming coming on over the course of the year. For now, there’s a new season of Industry on the air and after that, we presume that His Dark Materials is very much on the way. We’re not sure that we foresee The Gilded Age coming back until these shows are done — though to be fair, we didn’t think it would be back until early 2023 in the first place.

At this point, the biggest thing that we would say to hope for or expect the rest of the year is some sort of formal premiere date announcement or a teaser. If we do see season 2 in January or February, it makes sense for the network to at least release something before the end of the year.

