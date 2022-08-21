Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Dee’

Next week on AMC, you’re going to have a chance to see Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 3 arrive. Want to learn a little bit more about it?

As almost all of you are acutely aware of at this point, next week’s installment is going to bring something entirely different to the table. Think in terms of another new story and cast. This anthology is going to work to continue to push the envelope, and hopefully bring something different to the table every single week. The #1 challenge we still feel it faces is trying to come up with creative ideas after there are SO many other shows in the franchise that have done a lot over the last decade-plus. It’s almost like going to The Simpsons and telling them to come up with something that they haven’t done already. Executing that is so much easier said than done.

Here is what we can tell you about Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 3 — the title is “Dee,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambiance deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child.

We’re still curious to see if some of these characters from the anthology could have a larger role elsewhere in the franchise, or if one of these episodes in the middle of the season will end up being the most popular. The premiere was likely scheduled in the way it was because of star power — Terry Crews and Olivia Munn are both people with large followings, and they could bring something to the show beyond just fans of the zombie genre.

