Flatbush Misdemeanors season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s finale, is there a chance we will get a Flatbush Misdemeanors season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through here.

First things first, let’s talk about where things stand at present: Showtime still has the comedy series in limbo. At the time of this story, there is no formal season 3 renewal; however, there’s also hope for it to happen. With some of their shows, the network can take a couple of weeks in order to figure out what they want to do, and this could very well be the case here.

What makes things a little bit harder to figure out from this vantage point comes via how ratings are tabulated, and how much mystery lies within them. Typically, networks don’t release viewer figures for their series that come about via streaming services or apps; they keep that number internally. Unfortunately, that is also the way most people watch. We’re just left to guess from the outside looking in. We’ve gotten a good enough sense of the show’s fandom to know that this isn’t one of the network’s biggest overall hits but at the same time, there is a reasonable audience here. That’s enough to make us hope that something else could be announced down the road.

If we do get a season 3, a potential premiere date is really up to 1) when the creative team and cast could get stuff together and 2) when Showtime finds the perfect spot to bring it back. The earliest we could possibly expect it is at some point in the summer of 2023. The past two years give you a pretty good sense of the timeframe that the network is looking at here; could that be a foundation for something more?

