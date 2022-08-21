Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Or, is the House of the Dragon premiere pushing it back?

Before we go any further into this article, let’s make it clear that if there’s anything the premium-cable should want to do tonight, it is put Oliver’s show on no matter the start time later. While it’s hard to gauge exactly HOW many people will watch the Game of Thrones prequel after the polarizing end to the original, we tend to think the audience will be pretty large.

Now, let’s get to the good news: Last Week Tonight WILL, in fact, be on the air tonight — even though you may have to wait a little while for it. The episode is currently slated for 11:20 p.m. Eastern, following the House of the Dragon premiere and a repeat airing shortly after the fact. If it can capture some of those viewers, it’ll be very much a good thing … not as though this show was in any danger of cancellation anyway. The original Game of Thrones did certainly help the show back in the day.

As for what will be discussed tonight, we really think there are a wide array of possibilities. Last week, it was a little more clear that we were going to get some discussion on the FBI leading into the main segment. With the possibilities being a bit more nebulous now, we could get a number of things. We are, for the record, more than fine to get something similar to what we got last week on Afghanistan. It’s important that a show like this really shine a light on some things that the general public may not be thinking about as much as they should.

