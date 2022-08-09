Last Week Tonight: John Oliver skewers HBO Max over Batgirl

There are few things we quite enjoy like watching John Oliver take HBO’s various parent companies to task on Last Week Tonight. Previously, he ripped AT&T (his “business daddy”) for a number of their questionable decisions. It was an ongoing bit that generated plenty of laughs, though we’re sure that they weren’t altogether thrilled with it.

Well, on last week’s new episode, Oliver turned his gaze to a different subject altogether: New parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. In a piece all about unused vaccines last night, the comedian made a pretty interesting comparison between that and what is going on with HBO Max — in particular, canceling Batgirl despite the project being reasonably close to completion:

We let the vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves like an expired Chobani or a $90 million movie on HBO Max. By the way … Hi there, new business daddy. Seems like you’re doing a really great job. I do get the vague sense that you’re burning down my network for the insurance money, but I’m sure that [this] will all pass.”

Given Oliver’s success and numerous Emmy wins, there’s not much HBO can do about this! (Of course, the irony here is that we personally watch a lot of Oliver’s episodes on HBO Max.) Batgirl is just one of many projects shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery, as they have canceled numerous projects on TBS and we certainly wonder if other HBO Max exclusive movies are going to find themselves canceled in due time. It’s a very particular shift in strategy, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good one! We spent much of last week worrying over the fates of Harley Quinn and Our Flag Means Death, programs exclusive to the service. Luckily, it seems like they are safe for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Last Week Tonight right now

What do you think about John Oliver finding a brand-new target courtesy of HBO Max this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more information that you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







