Is COBRA new tonight on PBS? More season 3 chatter

Is COBRA new tonight on PBS? Are we going to be diving into the complicated world of the British drama sooner rather than later?

There are a few different things to get to here, so we suppose the best place to start is the bad news: The cyber-crime series is not going to be back on the air tonight. However, it will be back for more down the road! British broadcaster Sky has already confirmed a third season of the Robert Carlyle series titled COBRA: Rebellion, and of course this one will revolve around another crisis with enormously high stakes.

To get a few more pieces of info about it, we simply suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

“In COBRA: Rebellion, we find Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his government faced with a new crisis – a sinister rebellion from within.

“In a fraught climate where extreme eco-protests, arms deals and shadowy corporate security firms collide, Sutherland is forced to question everything, including what he is willing to sacrifice to remain in power.”

So when will season 3 premiere?

This is of course where we have to share a little bit of the silver lining. Odds are, we’re going to be waiting a long time to get a little bit more news on the subject. A 2023 release certainly feels feasible, but for PBS in particular it’s really going to come down to everything else that is on the schedule. They have to figure out a suitable window in terms of what surrounds this show, and we tend to imagine that figuring that out is not going to be all that easy.

In the end, remember that British shows always tend to premiere later in America. There are a few exceptions here and there, but the majority of the time there is a consistent pattern.

What do you most want to see when it comes to COBRA season 3?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

