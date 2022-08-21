His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Are we close to news?

If you find yourselves curious for a His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date, you are very-much far from alone! HBO and BBC One have both been rather quiet about the upcoming episodes about the fantasy epic, based of course on the Philip Pullman book The Amber Spyglass.

So what is going on here? Why haven’t we heard something more? There’s really one simple cause behind the long wait: Post-production. Because of all the visual effects, this is a show that takes a lot of time to edit together, even after shooting is complete. We’d like to think that it could be ready either later this year or in early 2023, but that’s up to the networks to announce. We do think we’ll hear something more reasonably soon, especially when you consider that there’s been radio silence for so long.

We know that the wait has been pretty terrible, but there is a pretty significant net positive here — in taking their time, the producers are making sure that the end product is as strong as humanly possible. The Pullman trilogy is not easy to adapt, and from that vantage point alone we’re grateful for all the effort being put in. Also, it’s nice to have a complete trilogy here in TV form after the plans with the feature films fell apart so many years ago.

For those wanting specific spoilers, all we can say is that if the third season is similar to the source material, prepare to get very emotional; beyond just that, brace for some of the most high-stakes programming that we’ve had a chance to see so far. We anticipate that everyone is going to pull out all the stops to create an end product that is exciting and worth the wait.

