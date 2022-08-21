Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? Season 8 hopes

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? Are we about to dive head-first into more of the tremendous British drama series?

There is no doubt in our mind that this is one of those shows that we could watch every week. Just think in terms of what it brings to the table. Every installment has its own brand of immersive drama, and we tend to think that the mysteries are going to get more creative from here on out. They almost have to, given the fact that there are so many cases that have been explored so far.

Unfortunately, this is now where we have to become the bearer of bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Last week’s episode, which featured Will’s oh-so-romantic wedding, is unfortunately the season 7 finale. If there’s one thing that we can say that could make you feel a little better now, it’s that a season 8 IS coming! Not only that, but work is already underway on getting these episodes on the air.

To get a few details about the story, all you have to do is check out the description below:

Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

What else could you really want to see from this series? Of course the larger narrative for Will and Geordie matters a great deal, but the cases remain the bread and butter. That’s the big thing that this series NEEDS to focus on in order for it to be a success.

