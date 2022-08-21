Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: The next murder

Are you ready for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale on Hulu? We’ll admit that in some ways, we are and we aren’t.

The thing that we are #1 excited about with this episode is getting to learn the truth, finally, about Bunny Folger and what happened to her. Sure, it’s been set up that Cinda Canning is the mastermind and that Poppy is not who she claimed to be — she’s actually Becky Butler.

Want to watch our Only Murders in the Building review for season 2 episode 9?

However, does anyone else think that things are so much more complicated than they seem? There are still some loose ends, including why Cinda, Poppy, or Detective Kreps would care at all about that Rose Cooper painting. Also, how did they know the ins and outs of the Arconia given that none of them live there?

The thing we’re dreading is what happens after this case is resolved — to be specific, the likelihood that someone else is going to be murdered. This is a big part of the show, and there are some interesting candidates to think about here. The trio is obviously safe, but someone like Teddy Dimas? It makes sense for him to be taken out since a lot of people would want him gone. Could someone come after poor Howard? What about Uma? We don’t think Nina’s going to die since that would be two building managers in a row, but it’s something to be considered.

No matter who dies Only Murders in the Building has to up the stakes entering season 3, and sometimes the victim can be as surprising as the case itself. We’ll have to see if that is the case here!

