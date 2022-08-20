Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: Mrs. Gambolini party!

How involved is the famed parrot Mrs. Gambolini going to be moving into the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale? On paper, we understand that this is definitely a strange question. This parrot did create a lot of buzz earlier this season when it said “I know who did it,” but that was since explained on the show.

Or, was it? The funny thing about the finale is that it is titled “I Know Who Did It,” and that signals that this bird could STILL have a role moving forward.

Below, you can see via the show’s Twitter account an “invitation” to Mrs. Gambolini’s party, one that could be all about a big reveal. Now, it is 100% possible that this is just Hulu’s social-media team hyping up the big finale, but we do wonder if there could be something like this in the story itself. Remember here that one of the things that is a staple of the murder-mystery genre is rounding up all the suspects in a big room before explaining exactly what happened. This was something spoofed earlier this year in Murderville, the absurd Netflix series starring Will Arnett and a different celebrity every episode.

At the moment, it 100% feels like Cinda Canning is the ringleader for whatever happened to Bunny Folger. However, you can easily make the argument that this is just what the show WANTS you to think at the moment. We know that the writers for this show love their surprises, so don’t be surprised if a few other reveals happen that leave your jaw on the floor.

You should all have received your invitation in the mail by now. See you then! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/C4kGXSBdW7 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 20, 2022

