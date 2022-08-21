Big Brother 24 spoilers: Where are live feeds? Wall yeller talk

It is now day 47 in the Big Brother 24 house, and we are effectively starting it in the same spot we were last night: With no live feeds.

What’s going on here? When we discussed the subject last night, there were of course questions and speculation as to what could be going on, with the prevailing theory being that a wall yeller had attempted to get a message to the backyard.

It’s always hard to know if houseguests heard anything when this sort of thing happens, but the fact that feeds have been down for THIS long suggests that it is very much wall yeller related. The last time this happened in season 22, there was a pretty long outage after the fact. We know that a lot of viewers see this as CBS punishing fans for the wall yeller, but it may not actually be that simple. They also don’t want to show any evidence of it impacting the game, since there are a contingent of fans who don’t like this sort of outside interference. Supposedly the yeller sent out anti-Kyle messages about him being a “liar,” and we suppose the hope here is that Terrance, as Head of Household and Veto winner, will question nominating Joseph and Turner.

Obviously, we’d love to see Joseph and Turner figure out that Kyle outed the Leftovers to Terrance and Alyssa, but we don’t want to generate any false hope here. Wall yellers historically haven’t always produced the results that people want, especially since there is no guarantee that their message will be heard. Of course, we do wonder why production thought that it would be a great idea to leave people outside in the first place, especially since there’s a documented history of this when fan favorites are in trouble.

