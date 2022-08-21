Marriage season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The big finale

Tomorrow night on Marriage season 1 episode 4, we hope that you’re ready for some pretty darn dramatic stuff. We are, after all, near the end of the road. This is the finale and for the time being, we have to expect that there’s going to be some closure here.

After all, remember this: This was not a show designed to go on for several years in a row. There was a clearly defined beginning, middle and end here and we’re getting a chance to see it all play out. The entire point of this show was to offer a slice of life and now, we’re seeing all of that wind down.

So how is this story going to conclude? Below, you can take a look at the full Marriage season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other news as to what lies ahead:

Jessica moves home, and Ian gets to spend some time with her. Jamie receives an unexpected visitor. Emma decides to tell him and her father some truths.

One of the primary questions we are left to wonder at the moment is just how emotional this story is going to become. We do think that Marriage is meant to be relatable in both good and bad ways. It’s a reminder of what can go wrong, but also an exploration into so many different variables. The ending will be based almost entirely on the strength of some of these performances, so you better be prepared for that in advance. Let’s just hope that the show does figure out a way to live up to the expectations of the first few episodes. We know that can be a hard thing for any show to pull off when push comes to shove.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Marriage right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Marriage season 1 episode 4 on BBC One?

What have you thoughts about it so far? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







