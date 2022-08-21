Is City on a Hill new tonight on Showtime? Season 3 episode 4 talk

Is City on a Hill new tonight on Showtime? Are we going to have a chance to see season 3 episode 4 arrive in a matter of hours?

We know that the Boston-set drama has already established a lot of big stories so far this season, and it goes without saying that more is right around the corner. Who wouldn’t want to dive into more?

Well, this is where we do have to unfortunately be the bearer of bad news. Because of some movie programming tonight on the network, there is no episode on the air. You will see City on a Hill back on the air in one week’s time, and we’ve got some more details on that below! Not only that, but you can also see information below on the September 4 episode “Take Me Home” — there’s a lot to look forward to here.

Season 3 episode 4, “Ugly, Like I Said” (August 28) – As Jackie continues his fling with Letitia Dryden, Jenny sets out to get her husband reinstated in the FBI. The pressure on Decourcy mounts when a colleague competing for the position of DA lands a conviction. Caysen testifies at the federal trial of Tony Suferin and is blindsided by the consequences. A threatening interaction offers Siobhan a sense of what exactly she is up against in her fight for the Mendoza family.

Season 3 episode 5, “Take Me Home” (September 4) – With the evidence against Sinclair Dryden piling up, Jackie takes action. As Decourcy fights to prove Curtis Whitaker’s innocence, Caysen, who is desperate to clear his own name, entertains a compromise. Siobhan makes headway in her case against Needham Industries but is set back when a reporter comes asking questions. Jenny meets with a lawyer to discuss her father’s lawsuit.

Of course, things are going to get more and more dramatic as time goes on; we are, after all, pretty early on in the process.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to City on a Hill right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to City on a Hill season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







