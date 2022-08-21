Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Season 5 episode 9 future

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Are you going to be getting season 5 episode 9 sooner rather than later? There’s a reason to be psyched about the future, right?

Unfortunately, here is where we come bearing a bit of the bad news: We aren’t going to have anything on the air tonight. Just like there was no episode on the app on Friday, the network is pressing pause for the time being. Why? Movie programming. There is a big premiere on Sunday night, but the good news is that this is a pretty short hiatus. The next new episode is airing on August 28, and it is the penultimate one of the season. For those who don’t know already, it’s going to be very emotional — it has to be.

Below, you can check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 9 synopsis with more as to what you can expect:

Emmett and Kiesha explore the day. Tiff opens up to Rob. Kevin is confronted by his parents after they find a shocking discovery. Jake and Papa’s friendship is tested. Jada and Darnell make plans, while Douda makes a fateful decision.

No matter what these big decisions are, there are going to carry over most likely to the finale. Luckily, we do at least know that there is a season 6 on the other side! It’s nice to know already that the series is renewed; if nothing else, that takes a little bit of the pressure off.

Of course, there is no guarantee that The Chi is going to be bringing the entire ensemble back for next season. The reality here is that something shocking could happen at any given moment, and you gotta be prepared for that. This city is a living, breathing world where almost everything is in flux.

